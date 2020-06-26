Police: Rochester man arrested after holding knife to man's throat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 29-year-old homeless man is in custody after he allegedly held a knife to a man’s throat.

Yol Chadack is facing charges of terroristic threats, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police were called at 10:42 p.m. Thursday to Meadow Park Apartments.

Chadack began to follow a 36-year-old male victim and allegedly pushed him against a wall and held a knife to his throat. Police said Chadack made the victim walk to his apartment and told him to open the door.

The victim was able to escape while Chadack carves an “X” in the wall.

The victim had cuts to his neck, and Chadack had a knife in his pocket when he was arrested.