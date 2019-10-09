Police: Rochester man accused of stabbing random woman has 26 arrests in 2 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The man accused of stabbing a random woman in the back Tuesday has been arrested 26 times in the past two years, police said Wednesday.

David Galvan, 28, is facing a charge of second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman in the back who was walking with children.

Police said Wednesday the man was acting erratically and the woman, who was taking kids back to school from playing in a park, moved out of the way to let the man pass by.

That’s when he apparently stabbed her with what authorities called an “old-school” pair of scissors.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was with 4-5 students who are in fourth grade.