Police: Rochester man accused of stabbing random woman has 26 arrests in 2 years

David Galvan

Police said Wednesday the man was acting erratically and the woman, who was taking kids back to school from playing in a park, moved out of the way to let the man pass by.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 10:44 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The man accused of stabbing a random woman in the back Tuesday has been arrested 26 times in the past two years, police said Wednesday.

David Galvan, 28, is facing a charge of second-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman in the back who was walking with children.

That’s when he apparently stabbed her with what authorities called an “old-school” pair of scissors.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was with 4-5 students who are in fourth grade.

