Police: Rochester maintenance worker dies after falling off roof of hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A maintenance worker at a Rochester hotel fell off a roof and died Friday while performing work on an air conditioning system.
Authorities say 58-year-old Scott Pelnar, of Rochester, died after falling off the roof of the Brentwood Inn and Suites (123 4th Ave. SW) at around 9:15 a.m.
Pelnar was putting in new filters for the AC system when he tripped and fell off the four-story building, according to authorities.
