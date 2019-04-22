Police: Rochester maintenance worker dies after falling off roof of hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A maintenance worker at a Rochester hotel fell off a roof and died Friday while performing work on an air conditioning system.

Authorities say 58-year-old Scott Pelnar, of Rochester, died after falling off the roof of the Brentwood Inn and Suites (123 4th Ave. SW) at around 9:15 a.m.

Pelnar was putting in new filters for the AC system when he tripped and fell off the four-story building, according to authorities.