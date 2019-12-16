Police: Rochester homeless man threatens to stab worker before being arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A homeless man who allegedly threatened to stab a male worker in the eye was arrested this weekend and could face a charge of terroristic threats.

Police said Mahamed Abikar, 26, was seen smoking in the library ramp early Saturday afternoon when someone asked him to leave.

Abikar allegedly responded and said he was going to stab the man.

The employee felt threatened and called 911, and police said Abikar pulled the fire alarm before being taken to jail.

He’s facing charges of terroristic threats, fourth-degree damage to property and trespassing.