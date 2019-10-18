Police: Rochester home invasion suspect hospitalized after being hit by car jack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man allegedly involved in a home invasion/burglary ended up hospitalized after he was hit with a carjack by one of the victims.

Juan Vasquez, 27, of Rochester, is facing a charge of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault in connection to an incident Thursday afternoon at 1618 Marion Rd. SE.

Police said Vasquez broke into a trailer home where a brother and sister were sitting in the living room. After Vasquez began punching a 32-year-old male victim, the sister grabbed a carjack and hit Vasquez on the head 2-3 times.

Vasquez allegedly ran away from the scene bleeding. He was taken to St. Marys hospital for his injuries.