Police: Rochester garage fire cause by criminal activity

Containers of E85 fuel found after flames were extinguished.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators say criminal activity led to a garage fire on May 29.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the scene on 19th Avenue SE and arrived to find smoke and flames coming out of the garage. The building was badly damaged and the Rochester Fire Marshal’s Office says nearly 2 dozen containers were found inside the garage, holding about 1100 gallons of E85 fuel.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious but investigators have now ruled are deliberate arson but say the fire was likely the result of illegal behavior inside the garage.

