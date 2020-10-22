Police: Rochester gang leader accused of distributing large amounts of lethal drugs in Minnesota, Iowa arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Minnesota announced Thursday that a Rochester man accused of delivering lethal drugs around Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin has been arrested.

Ricky Antwan Osborn, identified by Duluth police as the head of the gang Black P. Stone Nation, was in charge of distributing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Police said he ran much of the drug operation from Rochester and has been under investigation since December of 2019.

You can see the full press conference below: