Police: Rochester felon arrested after report of man trying to sell meth to teens

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a convicted felon trying to sell meth to two teenagers led to a felony charge against a Rochester man.
Matthew Short, 30, is facing charges of possession of ammo by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Rochester police received two calls Sunday between 6:15 and 7:45 a.m. and stopped a vehicle on 37th St. NW.
The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to police, and Short was found to have ammo and drugs in his possession.
