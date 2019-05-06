Clear

Police: Rochester felon arrested after report of man trying to sell meth to teens

A report of a convicted felon trying to sell meth to two teenagers led to a felony charge against a Rochester man.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a convicted felon trying to sell meth to two teenagers led to a felony charge against a Rochester man.

Matthew Short, 30, is facing charges of possession of ammo by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Rochester police received two calls Sunday between 6:15 and 7:45 a.m. and stopped a vehicle on 37th St. NW.

The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to police, and Short was found to have ammo and drugs in his possession.

