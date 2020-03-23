Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota Gov. Walz to self-quarantine after contact with Coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Rochester death at motel considered suspicious, under investigation

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old man at a motel.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:26 AM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 9:27 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old man at a motel.

Police said Monday that officers were called Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to the Motel 6 after a report where a man who said his roommate was dead.

The victim had suspicious marks on his body leading to further investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Monday.

The victim and his roommate are from out of state and were working construction, police said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events