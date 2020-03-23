Police: Rochester death at motel considered suspicious, under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old man at a motel.

Police said Monday that officers were called Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to the Motel 6 after a report where a man who said his roommate was dead.

The victim had suspicious marks on his body leading to further investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed Monday.

The victim and his roommate are from out of state and were working construction, police said.