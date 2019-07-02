Police: Rochester convenience store worker robbed at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police are investigating an alleged armed robbery involving a gun.

Police said a 49-year-old female was working Monday at Shell gas station at 1025 4th St. SE when a man suspicious man walked to the counter with a bag of chips/

When he put the chips on the counter, the Hispanic male allegedly pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

The man allegedly removed cash from the register and demanded more money from the second register.

The suspect fled the store going north on 11th Ave. SE with around $1,000 in cash.

Police said the victim was in fear for her life, and authorities said they have strong leads on the suspect based on surveillance video.