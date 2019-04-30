Police: Rochester convenience store worker injured after following robbery suspects

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An alleged shoplifting incident at a Rochester convenience store resulted in two arrests and injuries to a man who attempted to thwart a robbery.

Larry Mason, 18, of St. Paul, and Carlos Williams, 20, of Shakopee, are facing charges of felony simple robbery, third-degree assault, theft and disorderly conduct in connection to an alleged incident early Tuesday at the Holiday Gas Station at 919 37th St. NW.

Police said the two shoplifted items then returned to the store about 20 minutes later at 12:55 a.m. wearing different clothing.

Mason allegedly tried to purchase cigarettes with a paper ID and the clerk didn’t sell to him. Mason then grabbed the cigarettes and ran outside.

The manager chased after him and threw a crowbar at the car the two were in and shattered the rear window.

The two males allegedly went to Gage East Apartments and were followed by the manager.

The manager was then grabbed, thrown to the ground and kicked in his head before he returned to to the gas station and called the cops.