Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Rochester man accused of stealing from trailer court office

Brandon Ball

A man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into an office at a trailer court and taking items valued at $1,100.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 10:18 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into an office at a trailer court and taking items valued at $1,100.
Brandon Ball, 44, is facing a third-degree burglary charge and is a tenant at Oak Terrace Trailer Courts (1618 Marion Rd. SE).
Rochester police say surveillance video showed a man coming to the office at 3 a.m. on his bike with a trailer attached before taking a bicycle, a TV, electronics and tools.
After executing a search warrant, a TV and a bike were recovered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Animals impacted by government shutdown

Image

Rochester community helps families impacted by government shutdown

Image

Stewartville teachers get grant for special Lego kits

Image

Legos in the classroom

Image

"Rachel's Challenge" comes to Albert Lea

Image

Police policy oversight meeting

Image

Twins visit Mayo Clinic

Image

Iowa legislative session: "Right to Bear Arms"

Image

Fire Crews Responde to House Fire

Community Events