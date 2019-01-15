Police: Rochester man accused of stealing from trailer court office

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into an office at a trailer court and taking items valued at $1,100.
Brandon Ball, 44, is facing a third-degree burglary charge and is a tenant at Oak Terrace Trailer Courts (1618 Marion Rd. SE).
Rochester police say surveillance video showed a man coming to the office at 3 a.m. on his bike with a trailer attached before taking a bicycle, a TV, electronics and tools.
After executing a search warrant, a TV and a bike were recovered.
