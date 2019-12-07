Police: Reported threat at Mason City hotel turned out to be a hoax

MASON CITY, Iowa - A reported threat at a Mason City hotel Friday night turned out to be a hoax, police said.
The call was a report of a threat at the Holiday Inn Express involving the safety of multiple individuals, including two minors.
“Officers responded to the scene and locked down the establishment. Officers checked the building and determined that the report was a hoax,” police said.
The situation remains under investigation.
