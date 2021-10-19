Police: Reported shooting that prompted large police presence in Rochester was a hoax

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting hoax late Monday night prompted a large police presence in a Rochester neighborhood.

Police were called at 10:19 p.m. to the 3500 block of Birchwood Ln. W. for a report that a male shot his uncle and the uncle was not breathing.

The caller said they had an AR-15 style rifle and said they would shoot police if they showed up.

Police set up a perimeter and made unsuccessful attempts to contact the residents before it was determined the call came from an IP address in Australia.

A 44-year-old male eventually exited the house and gave consent for police to search.

The resident said he has a nephew who lives out of state that plays online games with people all over the world, and that in the past he's made people upset. Officers said they believe he made someone in Australia upset and they made the call.