Austin police: Report of shots fired leads to locating two juveniles in possession of stolen gun

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 10:23 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A report of shots fired led authorities to two juveniles who were in possession of a stolen gun.
Austin Police said a gun was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. SE. At around 9 a.m. Saturday, police were investigating a report of shots fired in the 600 block of 10th Dr. SE.
When authorities arrived on the scene, police found two suspicious juveniles who were in possession of the stolen 9mm gun.
There were no injuries or property damage reported related to the shooting.

