Police: Report of shooting, hostage situation in Olmsted County a false alarm

A call to dispatch that a person was shot and two people were being held hostage was a false alarm this weekend in Olmsted County.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:04 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:35 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A call to dispatch that a person was shot and two people were being held hostage was a false alarm this weekend in Olmsted County.

Authorities said at 9:24 p.m. Saturday, a caller said he shot his mother and two people were being held hostage with a knife.

The caller also said he would kill anyone who stepped in the property at 2315 Park Lane SE.

Around 20 first responders were on scene until they made entry into the mobile home. Nobody was found inside and police said it was a bogus call.

Police said Text Now, an Internet-based phone, was used to call dispatch.

