Police: Racial slur leads to fight inside a Rochester Kwik Trip; 2 arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fight at a Rochester Kwik Trip on Tuesday began with the use of a racial slur and resulted in two people being arrested.

Police said it happened at 8:51 p.m. at 1933 S. Broadway Ave. when dispatch received a call of four males fighting in the store.

Jessy Dominguez, 30, of Rochester, was causing problems inside the store and was using racial slurs, police said.

That's when two Black males got upset and a fight ensued.

Dominguez is facing charges of third-degree riot, fourth-degree damage to property, theft and disorderly conduct.

Stefan Egilsson, 28, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree riot, fourth-degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Police said there was blood splattered inside the store on items, and display racks were knocked over. The damage caused exceeded $1,000 in value.