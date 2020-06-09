Police Policy Oversight Commission reviewing Rochester police policies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Protesters have been calling for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officers.

Now the city of Rochester is working on reforming police department policies.

A Police Policy Oversight Commission is looking into the Rochester Police Department policies.

Mayor Kim Norton signed a national pledge that helps hold departments accountable with community input.

There are three policies the committee is beginning to review this month.

The first is policy 300; that’s the use of force policy. The second is policy 302 which focuses on handcuffing and restraint. The third is policy 320 which is standards of conduct.

Norton plans to have the committee review all 170 police policies.

“We are on the cusp of being able to make our current policy book even more robust than it is right now by adopting these new policies and my hope is we don't let this drag on too long, that we can start the process with these three and move ahead,” Norton said during the meeting.

