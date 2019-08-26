Police: Pizza delivery man robbed early Monday in Rocheste

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery man was allegedly robbed.

Police said at 1:55 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old delivery driver from Toppers was in the 2000 block of 17th St. SE when a man approached him as if he was going to pay.

Another man with a ski mask then allegedly approached him from behind and demanded the pizzas.

The driver said the man had something in his hand when he made the demand.

The driver handed over the pizzas before the suspect fled.