Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of those involved in deadly Mower County tree-cutting accident Full Story

Police: Pizza delivery man robbed early Monday in Rocheste

An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery man was allegedly robbed.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:01 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a pizza delivery man was allegedly robbed.

Police said at 1:55 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old delivery driver from Toppers was in the 2000 block of 17th St. SE when a man approached him as if he was going to pay.

Another man with a ski mask then allegedly approached him from behind and demanded the pizzas.

The driver said the man had something in his hand when he made the demand.

The driver handed over the pizzas before the suspect fled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing moisture will allow for clouds, storms Monday,
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 person killed in Mower County tree-cutting accident

Image

Working for cheaper insulin prices

Image

Campus Storm Water Project expected to start today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a severe chance before sunshine returns

Image

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Image

Austin Artworks Festival boosts local business

Image

Authorities investigating boat falling over Zumbro Lake Dam

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Community Events