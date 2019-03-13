ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop led to an officer finding a digital scale on the floorboard, methamphetamine and a handgun of a vehicle before two people were arrested early Tuesday morning.
The arrests happened at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 13th St. NE.
Patrick Henry, 36, of Rochester, was a passenger in the vehicle and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Kochen, 37, of Rochester, was the driver and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to use a turn signal, open bottle with driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After the officer saw the digital scale, Henry took off his jacket and an officer found a pistol in it. Officers also found 186 grams of meth in the vehicle.
Related Content
- Police: Pistol, meth, scale located after Rochester traffic stop
- Three arrested for meth after Rochester traffic stop
- Police: Meth pipe falls out of Rochester man's jacket sleeve during traffic stop
- Not guilty plea in Rochester traffic stop
- Drug bust after Rochester traffic stop
- Rochester police: Man standing in road stops traffic, punches truck
- Rochester Police: Wanted man located, found with 139 grams of meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges against Rochester man