Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bus with 10 children on board goes in ditch due to icy gravel road in Mitchell County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Pistol, meth, scale located after Rochester traffic stop

Patrick Henry

A traffic stop led to an officer finding a digital scale on the floorboard, methamphetamine and a handgun of a vehicle before two people were arrested early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 11:41 AM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 11:56 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop led to an officer finding a digital scale on the floorboard, methamphetamine and a handgun of a vehicle before two people were arrested early Tuesday morning.
The arrests happened at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 13th St. NE.
Patrick Henry, 36, of Rochester, was a passenger in the vehicle and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Kochen, 37, of Rochester, was the driver and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to use a turn signal, open bottle with driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After the officer saw the digital scale, Henry took off his jacket and an officer found a pistol in it. Officers also found 186 grams of meth in the vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain and melting snow will lead to a chance for flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Mild Air, Fog, and Rain

Image

Farmers dealing with March melt

Image

School Mentoring

Image

Sump pump season

Image

Admissions scandal

Image

Rochester leaders in D.C.

Image

Justice Council Meeting

Image

STEAM festival

Image

NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

Image

Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

Community Events