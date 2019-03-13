Police: Pistol, meth, scale located after Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic stop led to an officer finding a digital scale on the floorboard, methamphetamine and a handgun of a vehicle before two people were arrested early Tuesday morning.

The arrests happened at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 13th St. NE.

Patrick Henry, 36, of Rochester, was a passenger in the vehicle and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Kochen, 37, of Rochester, was the driver and is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to use a turn signal, open bottle with driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After the officer saw the digital scale, Henry took off his jacket and an officer found a pistol in it. Officers also found 186 grams of meth in the vehicle.