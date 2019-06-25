Police: Man shot in Rochester KFC parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim shows up at Olmsted Medical Center.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 12th Street SE around 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report of gunfire. Rochester police say an adult male with a gunshot wound arrived at OMC and was then taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. His injury is described as not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting apparently happened in a KFC parking lot where three shell casings were found.

No arrests have been made yet in this incident.