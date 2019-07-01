Police: Person of interest in Rochester shooting arrested on felony drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A person of interest from a June shooting was arrested Friday after being found with $50,000 worth of heroin.

Police said Trahern Pollard, 30, was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed on a vehicle and a home.

Pollard was stopped in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave. before a residence at 560 28th St. SE. No. 110 was searched.

At the residence, a bag with 50 grams of heroin was found in a bedroom. Pollard was released before the apartment was searched and was taken into custody June 28.

He is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Pollard was not been arrested in connection to the Andover shooting, but police said he is still a person of interest.