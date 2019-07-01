Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Person of interest in Rochester shooting arrested on felony drug charges

Trahern Pollard

A person of interest from a June shooting was arrested Friday after being found with $50,000 worth of heroin.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 11:04 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A person of interest from a June shooting was arrested Friday after being found with $50,000 worth of heroin.

Police said Trahern Pollard, 30, was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed on a vehicle and a home.

Pollard was stopped in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave. before a residence at 560 28th St. SE. No. 110 was searched.

At the residence, a bag with 50 grams of heroin was found in a bedroom. Pollard was released before the apartment was searched and was taken into custody June 28.

He is facing charges of first-degree sales of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance

Pollard was not been arrested in connection to the Andover shooting, but police said he is still a person of interest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a very soggy first week of July
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity

Image

Tracking the Flash Flood Threat into the Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a very soggy start to July

Image

Weather Forecast 6/30

Image

North Iowa kid gets time on the silver screen

Image

Practicing rescue techniques on the water

Image

Farmer sees record-breaking year for strawberries

Image

Standing with Sudan Rally in Rochester

Image

Competing in fast moving water

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Community Events