Police: Parked vehicle, mailbox, street sign and fence hit during Mason City crash

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Plymouth Rd. and 12th St. NE.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 6:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 7:08 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities are investigating after a car struck a parked vehicle, hit a mailbox and street sign before coming to rest after hitting a privacy fence Sunday night.
Police said no injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

