MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities are investigating after a car struck a parked vehicle, hit a mailbox and street sign before coming to rest after hitting a privacy fence Sunday night.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Plymouth Rd. and 12th St. NE.
Police said no injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Related Content
- Police: Parked vehicle, mailbox, street sign and fence hit during Mason City crash
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Two vehicles totaled after Mason City crash
- Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mason City
- Police: Mason City driver loses control of vehicle, hits house in Charles City
- Vehicles crash in lane changed for Mason City road construction
- No serious injuries following two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Five-vehicle collision in Mason City
- Falling fence mystery
Scroll for more content...