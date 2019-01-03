Clear
Police: Rochester man arrested and found with large amount of drugs next to child

Dylan Olson

Police say a pair of drug dealers are behind bars after search warrants were executed simultaneously.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:54 AM

Police said 19-year-old Kanell Powers and Dylan Olson, 26, were both arrested and are facing fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges. Olson may also be facing a child endangerment charge due to a 2-year-old living at the residence.
Powers was arrested at 2015 41st St. NW (The Gates) and was found with 66 grams of marijuana.
Olson was arrested at 816 2nd St. NW No. 2 and was found with 343 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and 1 gram of liquid THC. The items were found near the child who lives there.

Community Events