ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say a pair of drug dealers are behind bars after search warrants were executed simultaneously.
Police said 19-year-old Kanell Powers and Dylan Olson, 26, were both arrested and are facing fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges. Olson may also be facing a child endangerment charge due to a 2-year-old living at the residence.
Powers was arrested at 2015 41st St. NW (The Gates) and was found with 66 grams of marijuana.
Olson was arrested at 816 2nd St. NW No. 2 and was found with 343 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and 1 gram of liquid THC. The items were found near the child who lives there.
Related Content
- Police: Rochester man arrested and found with large amount of drugs next to child
- Authorities: Northwood man arrested after being found with 'large amount' of meth in Mason City
- Duo arrested with a 'large amount' of methamphetamine
- Authorities arrest man in possession of 'large amount' of meth in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest
- Police: Large, naked man causes disturbance in downtown Rochester
- Large meth arrest leads to felony charges against Rochester woman
- Suspended driver leads Rochester police to drug arrest
- Surveillance nets two drug arrests in Rochester
- Not guilty plea in Rochester drug arrest
Scroll for more content...