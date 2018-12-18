Police: Juvenile facing felony charge related to gun threat toward Osage schools

OSAGE, Iowa - A juvenile is facing a felony charge for an alleged gun threat against the Osage School District.

The juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, was charged with a felony threat of terrorism and is being held in a secure juvenile detention center.

Police said the alleged threat was made Wednesday, Dec. 12., and involved the threat of violence with a firearm against Osage schools. It was reported to police by Osage professional staff.

A detention hearing will be held at a later date at the Mitchell County Courthouse.

“The alleged threat was made by an Osage High School student and the likelihood exists that they will be suspended,” police said.

The threat appears to have been made on social media, police said.