Police: One of the victims in Albert Lea shooting was driving by complex when he was shot

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One of the victims of Sunday's shootings in Albert Lea was just a person driving by the area in a vehicle.

Albert Lea police confirmed Monday that a 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to St. Marys Hospital was driving by the apartment complex on 4th Ave. S. when he was shot.

The other victim who was taken to St. Marys Hospital was a 52-year-old neighbor of suspect Devin Weiland.

Police said the 52-year-old was shot in the arm outside the east side of the Shady Oaks apartment complex.

The other victim in the shooting, a police officer, was treated and released for his injuries on Sunday.

Three people were shot in the incident and a nine-hour standoff took place until Weiland, 21, of Albert Lea, was taken into custody.

