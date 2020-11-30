Clear
BREAKING NEWS Albert Lea suspect booked into jail after Sunday's shootings, standoff; more charges likely to come Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: One of the victims in Albert Lea shooting was driving by complex when he was shot

Police released more information Monday about the shootings that injured three people.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 10:26 AM
Updated: Nov 30, 2020 10:49 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One of the victims of Sunday's shootings in Albert Lea was just a person driving by the area in a vehicle.

Albert Lea police confirmed Monday that a 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to St. Marys Hospital was driving by the apartment complex on 4th Ave. S. when he was shot.

The other victim who was taken to St. Marys Hospital was a 52-year-old neighbor of suspect Devin Weiland.

Police said the 52-year-old was shot in the arm outside the east side of the Shady Oaks apartment complex.

The other victim in the shooting, a police officer, was treated and released for his injuries on Sunday.

Three people were shot in the incident and a nine-hour standoff took place until Weiland, 21, of Albert Lea, was taken into custody.

Read more on the situation here:

3 shot, including a police officer, in Albert Lea shooting, standoff

Gov. Walz thanks first responders in Albert Lea shooting

Neighbors say it was 'gunshot after gunshot after gunshot'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 312969

Reported Deaths: 3637
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin661641115
Ramsey27766505
Anoka22149228
Dakota22015190
Washington13999115
Stearns13733116
St. Louis8747112
Scott846255
Wright775843
Olmsted665634
Sherburne587641
Clay498457
Carver474213
Blue Earth414116
Rice412836
Kandiyohi408122
Crow Wing359634
Otter Tail314322
Chisago311611
Nobles308730
Benton299451
Winona276930
Mower261623
Douglas260337
Polk256324
Morrison231629
Lyon218711
Beltrami217117
McLeod212812
Becker205415
Goodhue203228
Steele19497
Isanti190617
Itasca190423
Carlton185816
Todd181214
Nicollet162525
Mille Lacs153631
Freeborn15336
Le Sueur147011
Cass143710
Brown141315
Waseca139211
Pine13658
Meeker12879
Roseau11964
Hubbard114925
Martin113320
Wabasha10561
Redwood94619
Chippewa8877
Cottonwood8664
Renville86527
Dodge8600
Watonwan8544
Wadena8016
Sibley7934
Rock7779
Aitkin76730
Pipestone72518
Fillmore6990
Houston6984
Yellow Medicine64812
Pennington6478
Kanabec61913
Murray5873
Swift5838
Faribault5612
Pope5391
Clearwater5248
Stevens5103
Marshall4979
Unassigned49359
Jackson4881
Lake4226
Koochiching3926
Wilkin3895
Lac qui Parle3773
Lincoln3591
Norman3497
Big Stone3182
Mahnomen2964
Grant2796
Kittson2248
Red Lake2133
Traverse1481
Lake of the Woods1001
Cook720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 227398

Reported Deaths: 2368
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk33642336
Linn14352165
Scott1124986
Black Hawk10893135
Woodbury10372126
Johnson955336
Dubuque923291
Story678822
Dallas637257
Pottawattamie631970
Sioux370325
Webster358535
Cerro Gordo357144
Marshall348546
Clinton331344
Buena Vista305414
Des Moines291520
Muscatine289268
Warren281914
Plymouth276042
Wapello255772
Jones232313
Jasper217944
Marion205320
Lee203917
Carroll198422
Bremer195212
Henry18307
Crawford174616
Benton170619
Tama154340
Jackson144613
Delaware144221
Washington141314
Dickinson139210
Boone137011
Mahaska126827
Wright12456
Clay11784
Buchanan117010
Hardin115810
Page11374
Hamilton11199
Clayton11175
Cedar108413
Harrison107729
Kossuth10667
Calhoun10617
Floyd105016
Mills10487
Fayette103910
Lyon10338
Butler10216
Poweshiek99313
Winneshiek97613
Iowa95812
Winnebago93023
Hancock8677
Grundy86311
Louisa86216
Sac8608
Chickasaw8574
Cherokee8484
Allamakee81811
Cass81623
Mitchell7984
Appanoose79312
Humboldt7715
Union7706
Shelby76511
Emmet76424
Guthrie75415
Franklin73921
Jefferson7142
Madison6864
Unassigned6690
Palo Alto6554
Keokuk5997
Howard5599
Pocahontas5584
Greene5250
Osceola5241
Ida48913
Clarke4874
Davis4709
Taylor4653
Montgomery46311
Monroe44412
Adair4418
Monona4352
Worth3630
Fremont3583
Van Buren3585
Lucas3256
Decatur3170
Wayne3007
Audubon2962
Ringgold2112
Adams1702
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Mason City
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Colder Conditions To Start The Workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kindness tree on display in Rochester

Image

Advice for safe holiday decorating

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Active shooter police standoff resolved after 9 hours

Image

Standoff in Albert Lea after 3 people shot

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

MC 'grateful' to play, adjusting with schedule changes

Image

Small business Saturday

Image

Sean's Weather 11/28

Image

Sidelined in quarantine: Coach Fennelly talks about his experience away from the game

Community Events