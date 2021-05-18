Police: Older Asians in Rochester being targeted during jewelry thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began last summer with older Asian people being targeted in Rochester appears to be back, according to police.

Authorities said Tuesday that they have taken three reports of older Asians having jewelry taken from their person in the last week.

One happened last week in the 2000 block of 9th Ave. SE where a 69-year-old man had $11,000 worth of jewelry stolen from him.

A second occurred last week in the 5000 block of 25th Ave. NW when a victim was out for a walk and was approached by an Arabic man who was with a female and a child.

The third happened Friday at Home Depot when a 65-year-old female was approached and had her necklace and bracelet stolen.

The suspect(s) in that case left in a gray vehicle, which matches the color described from another one of the thefts.