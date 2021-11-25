Police: Officer-involved shooting reported in Kossuth Co. prior to high-speed chase

ALGONA, Iowa - Authorities in Kossuth County reported an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning prior to a high-speed chase.

The Algona Police Department said it happened at 12:15 a.m. when officers responded to a disturbance at the Super 8 motel. As a result of what transpired when officers arrived, one officer discharged a firearm.

A high-speed pursuit then ensued and ended with the suspect, who has not been named, losing control of his vehicle.

No officers were injured. The status of the suspect was not released.

Additional information will be released at a later date, police said.