Police: NE Iowa man shot at landlord and an officer, missing both

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A man who authorities say shot at his landlord and a police officer has been arrested in eastern Iowa's Delaware County.

Court records say Kenneth Noble is charged with attempted murder. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Police say a landlord in Manchester had asked for an officer to stand by while the landlord entered an apartment Thursday to make repairs.

Police say Noble was inside, and he shot at the landlord. Police say he missed but then shot at and missed the officer, who fired back and also missed. Noble soon was taken into custody.