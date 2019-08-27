Police: Albert Lea standoff with children inside home ends with no injuries despite shots fired

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A male was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of shots fired and a standoff in an Albert Lea neighborhood.
Police tell KIMT that the 600 block of Water St. was blocked off after a man barricaded himself in the house after a domestic call.
The initial call came in at around 10:45 a.m.
Police tell us that multiple shots were fired within the house with children inside. No injuries were reported, however.
A SWAT team worked to clear the house after the man was taken into custody.
Around a dozen agencies assisted in the standoff.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
