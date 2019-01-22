Police: More than $700 in cash, computer taken from Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ford Metro Glass lost around $750 in cash along with a computer after a weekend burglary.

Authorities say it was reported Sunday at 10 p.m. at 3121 40th Ave. NW when an employee came in to clean and noticed lockers in a break room were broken into.

There were no signs of forced entry on exterior doors, and there were signs of forced entry into lockers and officers.

No arrests have been made.