Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: More than $700 in cash, computer taken from Rochester business

Ford Metro Glass lost around $750 in cash along with a computer after a weekend burglary.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:56 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ford Metro Glass lost around $750 in cash along with a computer after a weekend burglary.
Authorities say it was reported Sunday at 10 p.m. at 3121 40th Ave. NW when an employee came in to clean and noticed lockers in a break room were broken into.
There were no signs of forced entry on exterior doors, and there were signs of forced entry into lockers and officers.
No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
A winter storm arrives today that will make travel slippery.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events