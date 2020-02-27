Clear

Police: Missing SE Minnesota female found hiding in crawl space

"A search warrant was issued for the residence, and Ryanna was found hiding in a crawl space and appeared to be in good health. Ryanna was reunited with her family at the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center," police said.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 2:00 PM

RED WING, Minn. - A missing southeast Minnesota person was located after she was found hiding in a crawl space.

The Red Wing Police Department said it received an anonymous tip that Ryanna Alms was hiding at a residence on Greenwood St.

"The Red Wing Police Department was assisted by members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department, and Goodhue County Child Protection Services. We also wish to express our appreciation to community members that provided assistance to the Family and Department during this time." 

"The Red Wing Police Department was assisted by members of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department, and Goodhue County Child Protection Services. We also wish to express our appreciation to community members that provided assistance to the Family and Department during this time."

