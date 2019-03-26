Police: Missing Marshalltown woman has been living in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman reported missing in Marshalltown has been living in Mason City, according to the Marshalltown Police Department.

Michelle Grommet, 32, was last seen near Walmart in Marshalltown on March 15.

“On March 15th, police and medical personnel had contact with Grommet after responding to the 2800 blk S. Center St on a medical call for service. Grommet was seen by paramedics and refused medical attention. Family members have not seen or heard from Grommet since the medical call,” Marshalltown police said.

Marshalltown police told KIMT that Grommet has been living in Mason City with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725.