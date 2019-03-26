Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Missing Marshalltown woman has been living in Mason City

Michelle Grommet

A woman reported missing in Marshalltown has been living in Mason City, according to the Marshalltown Police Department.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 11:26 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman reported missing in Marshalltown has been living in Mason City, according to the Marshalltown Police Department.
Michelle Grommet, 32, was last seen near Walmart in Marshalltown on March 15.
“On March 15th, police and medical personnel had contact with Grommet after responding to the 2800 blk S. Center St on a medical call for service. Grommet was seen by paramedics and refused medical attention. Family members have not seen or heard from Grommet since the medical call,” Marshalltown police said.
Marshalltown police told KIMT that Grommet has been living in Mason City with her boyfriend.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Image

Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Community Events