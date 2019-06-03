Clear

Police: Minnesota first responders save six who overdosed

Police say six people found outside a South St. Paul house had overdosed and most of them were unconscious and not breathing.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 6:22 AM

Police Chief Bill Messerich says first responders used the opioid antidote Narcan to save them late Saturday night. He says it's not yet known what substance the six ingested. All six are hospitalized.

One officer who responded to the scene was taken to the hospital after being exposed to the substance. The officer has since been released.

