Police: Meth pipe falls out of Rochester man's jacket sleeve during traffic stop

A man is facing a felony drug charge after authorities say a methamphetamine pipe fell out of his jacket sleeve during a traffic stop.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 3:04 PM

Jeffrey Ogroske, 45, of Rochester, was pulled over in the 700 block of 20th St. SE around 12:22 a.m.
Jeffrey Ogroske, 45, of Rochester, was pulled over in the 700 block of 20th St. SE around 12:22 a.m.
Police said Ogroske had a canceled driver’s license and was found with 2.23 grams of meth in the vehicle.
He is facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
