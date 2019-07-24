Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Meth found inside Rochester woman

Terra Sohns Terra Sohns

Arrested after officer pulled over a vehicle coming out of Essex Park.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for failing to appear in court is facing drug charges after police searched her body cavities.

Counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime and bringing contraband into a jail are pending against Terra Sohns, 45 of Rochester. Police say she was arrested just after 1 am Wednesday when a routine patrol through Essex Park stopped a car leaving the park. Police say the vehicle should not have been there since the park was closed.

The arresting officer says Sohns had a revoked license and had failed to appear in court at least four times in the last three months.

When she was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, officers say 43 grams of methamphetamine were found in one of her body cavities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Near-Normal Summer Day

Image

Real Hope for Hunger

Image

Retired firefighter rebuilds after losing home to fire

Image

MNDOT is preparing for winter, now

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Community Events