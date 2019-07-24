Police: Meth found inside Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for failing to appear in court is facing drug charges after police searched her body cavities.
Counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime and bringing contraband into a jail are pending against Terra Sohns, 45 of Rochester. Police say she was arrested just after 1 am Wednesday when a routine patrol through Essex Park stopped a car leaving the park. Police say the vehicle should not have been there since the park was closed.
The arresting officer says Sohns had a revoked license and had failed to appear in court at least four times in the last three months.
When she was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, officers say 43 grams of methamphetamine were found in one of her body cavities.
