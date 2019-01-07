Clear
Police: Mason City woman too intoxicated to care for 2-month-old grandchild

Lakesa Mitchell

The child was transported by ambulance for evaluation after allegedly rolling off a bed onto the floor.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 2:24 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman is facing a charge of child endangerment-bodily injury for allegedly being too intoxicated to care for her grandchild.
Lakesa Mitchell, 36, of Mason City, was arrested at 4:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Delaware Ave.
According to court documents, medics were called to the residence for a medical call involving a two-month old child and it was discovered Mitchell was caring for the child at that time.
“The child rolled off the bed and onto the floor,” according to the criminal complaint,” The child was found on the floor by its mother.”
The child was transported by ambulance for evaluation. Mitchell’s blood-alcohol level was .214, according to the criminal complaint.

