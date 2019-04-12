Mason City police identify man accused of forcing three-hour standoff at apartment complex

MASON CITY, Iowa - A three-hour standoff Thursday night in downtown Mason City ended peacefully but not before some very tense moments.
At 6:03 p.m., police were dispatched to 5 N. Federal Ave. for a report of a disturbance.
A male, later identified as 44-year-old Mark Torres, of Mason City, refused to exit the apartment and told police he was armed with a firearm and threatened to use it, police said.
Officers stood by the apartment and parts of the multi-level apartment were evacuated.
At around 9:03 p.m., Torres exited the apartment and was taken into custody. He was taken to MercyOne for evaluation.
Following being taken into custody, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Charges are pending.
The victim, who met officers upon their arrival, suffered minor injuries due to an altercation that occurred before police arrived.
