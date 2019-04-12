Clear
Mason City police identify man accused of forcing three-hour standoff at apartment complex

A male, later identified as 44-year-old Mark Torres, of Mason City, refused to exit the apartment and told police he was armed with a firearm and threatened to use it.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 8:34 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A three-hour standoff Thursday night in downtown Mason City ended peacefully but not before some very tense moments.

At 6:03 p.m., police were dispatched to 5 N. Federal Ave. for a report of a disturbance.

A male, later identified as 44-year-old Mark Torres, of Mason City, refused to exit the apartment and told police he was armed with a firearm and threatened to use it, police said.

Officers stood by the apartment and parts of the multi-level apartment were evacuated.

At around 9:03 p.m., Torres exited the apartment and was taken into custody. He was taken to MercyOne for evaluation.

Following being taken into custody, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Charges are pending.
The victim, who met officers upon their arrival, suffered minor injuries due to an altercation that occurred before police arrived.

Community Events