MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City resident had an unexpected finding Christmas Eve upon seeing an unknown male asleep on their couch.
James Dulude, 30, who has no permanent address, is facing a second-degree burglary charge after he was found asleep at a person’s residence around 10 a.m. Monday.
Mason City police said it happened at 140 6th St. SW.
Dulude was also in possession of the victim’s credit card, according to police, and was wearing the resident’s sweatshirt.
Dulude was arrested in November for allegedly stealing a truck from River City Fence Co.
Related Content
- Police: Mason City resident comes home to find unknown man asleep on couch
- Mason City Police ask residents to stay home
- Residents react to Mason City shooting
- First sentence in Mason City home theft
- Two homes searched in Mason City
- Recent snow storms are costing Mason City Residents
- Residents cleaning up in Mason City's Eastbrooke neighborhood
- Mason City, Plymouth Road residents discuss solutions to flooding
- Flood cleanup kits offered to Mason City residents
- Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after abusing woman
Scroll for more content...