Police: Mason City resident comes home to find unknown man asleep on couch

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City resident had an unexpected finding Christmas Eve upon seeing an unknown male asleep on their couch.

James Dulude, 30, who has no permanent address, is facing a second-degree burglary charge after he was found asleep at a person’s residence around 10 a.m. Monday.

Mason City police said it happened at 140 6th St. SW.

Dulude was also in possession of the victim’s credit card, according to police, and was wearing the resident’s sweatshirt.

Dulude was arrested in November for allegedly stealing a truck from River City Fence Co.