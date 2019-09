Police: Mason City man who crashed into train facing charge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man involved in a collision that damaged a train has been charged with OWI-third offense.

Matthew Bernhardt, 42, of Mason City, had a blood-alcohol level of .226 when he crashed a pickup into a train Sept. 2 in the 600 block of 6th St. SW, according to court documents.

The train crossing had lights flashing with its crossing guard down, authorities said.

Bernhardt was hospitalized after the crash.