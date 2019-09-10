MASON CITY, Iowa - A man involved in a two-vehicle accident last week has died, authorities said Tuesday.
Robert Schwieger, 56, of Mason City, died Monday as a result of his injuries from the Sept. 2 crash.
Marvin Alphs, 69, of Mason City, was driving a truck east on Highway 122 and tried to turn on South Eisenhower.
Schwieger was driving a motorcycle west on the highway.
Police say the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Alphs was not injured in the accident but was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.
Related Content
- Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died
- Fatal motorcycle crash in Mason City
- UPDATE: Man in critical condition after Mason City motorcycle crash
- Mason City man pleads not guilty in deadly motorcycle crash
- UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
- UPDATE: Man jailed after Mason City crash
- Mason City man accused of fleeing Clear Lake police Monday on motorcycle
- Farm-City Week in Mason City
- WWII veteran dies in Mason City
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
Scroll for more content...