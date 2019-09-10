Clear
Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died

A man involved in a two-vehicle accident last week has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 4:33 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man involved in a two-vehicle accident last week has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Robert Schwieger, 56, of Mason City, died Monday as a result of his injuries from the Sept. 2 crash.

Marvin Alphs, 69, of Mason City, was driving a truck east on Highway 122 and tried to turn on South Eisenhower.

Schwieger was driving a motorcycle west on the highway.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Alphs was not injured in the accident but was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.

