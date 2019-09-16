Police: Mason City man 'likely' facing charges after truck found stuck on railroad tracks

Clear
Posted: Sep 16, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2019 8:42 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man will likely face charges after a vehicle allegedly crashed through signage and ended up stuck on railroad tracks.

Aaron Madsen, 43, was cited for not having a driver’s license, failing to maintain control and other charges are likely, according to police, after the incident early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent at 4 a.m. to check on a truck that was stuck on the UP railroad tracks near 9th St. NW between N. Monroe and N. Jackson.

