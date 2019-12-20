Police: Mason City man charged for allegedly trying to sell stolen snowblower on Facebook

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing charges for allegedly trying to sell a stolen snowblower on a Facebook for-sale site.

Brandon Hull, 30, is being held on $2,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a theft charge.

According to court documents, Hull attempted to “sell a known stolen MDT snowblower attachment valued at $1,2500,” court documents state.

Hull allegedly indicated upon purchase that he had owned it for two years.