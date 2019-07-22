Clear

Police: Mason City man charged after alleged domestic situation results in injuries to child

Jeffery Bingham

Man accused of hitting a woman with a broomstick and injuring a 3-year-old child in the process.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 9:48 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic situation resulted in injuries to a child.

Jeffery Bingham, 36, was arrested Sunday after an alleged incident in the 500 block of 5th St. SE.

Police said it began Friday when Bingham allegedly choked a woman and impeded her breathing.

Then on Sunday, Bingham allegedly took a broom handle and assaulted the female with it.

While doing that, a 3-year-old was struck while Bingham was allegedly hitting the female with the broom handle.

The child suffered a bruise on the forehead and the adult victim suffered a cut lip, visible marks on her head and multiple bruises on her leg, according to court documents.

Bingham was charged with child endangerment-bodily injury and domestic abuse assault.

