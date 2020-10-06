Police: Mason City man caught riding stolen motorcycle, runs from authorities

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man arrested twice previously this year on felony charges has been jailed again.

Ryan Whitver, 27, is facing a second-degree felony theft charge.

Whitver was driving a stolen 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle Monday at W. State St. and S. Adams Ave. when he turned into a business parking lot and ran from police, according to court documents.

An officer reported the motorcycle was stolen.

In addition to the theft case, he's being charged with driving while barred and other driving offenses.

Whitver had a felony theft charge from August dropped and has a felony eluding case pending.