Police: Mason City man arrested with big bag of pot in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is arrested after police say he was found with over 200 grams of marijuana in Charles City.

Police say they stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Gilbert Street and South Iowa Street at around 7:40 pm Tuesday. Officers say a search of the trunk found a large bag containing 199.56 grams of marijuana and two smaller baggies containing 7.17 grams and 5.11 grams of the drug.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Todd Aaron Howard Hamilton Sutton Jr., 29 of Mason City, admitted the marijuana was his. He’s been charged with possession with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Additional charges are pending.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was charged with driving while barred and a registration violation.