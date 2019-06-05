Clear

Police: Mason City man arrested for threatening to burn person's house down

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 1:46 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge for allegedly threatening to burn a person’s house down.

Colby Thompson, 25, was arrested Tuesday at 8th St. SE and S. Jersey Ave.

Police said Thompson was walking down the street, pointed at the victim and said, “I’m going to burn your house down. I hope you have insurance.”

