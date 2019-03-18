Police: Mason City felon arrested after running from authorities with loaded handgun, drugs

MASON CITY, Iowa - A convicted felon allegedly ran from police with a loaded handgun early Monday before being arrested.
Aaron Hermen, 31, of Mason City, is facing charges of interference with official acts - firearm, control of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug-related offenses after an alleged incident at 1:11 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Washington Ave.
Authorities say Hermen was observed running from a vehicle when he saw law enforcement and was ordered to stop. A .22 caliber handgun was located near the location where he was chased and arrested.
Hermen was also found with methamphetamine, marijuana and several pills identified as methadone hydrochloride.
