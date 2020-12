MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled from police and took off on foot.

Johnny Hovenga, 27, was arrested Dec. 25 and is facing charges of OWI, operating without the owner’s consent, eluding and traffic violations.

Police said an officer tried to stop the vehicle from going the wrong way on a one-way road. The vehicle then fled and Hovenga ran from officers.

It happened at 2nd St. NW and N. Madison Ave.