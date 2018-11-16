MASON CITY, Iowa - A 26-year-old Mason City man is facing a third-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Justin Haubrich is accused of having sexual conduct with the girl between April and September of this year, according to court documents.
Authorities say Haubrich was aware the victim was 15 years old at the time of their relationship.
He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Related Content
- Police: Mason City man, 26, charged for having sexual relationship with 15-year-old
- Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
- Mason City man charged with a stabbing
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Police: Mason City man charged for choking out woman
- Mason City man convicted of sexually abusing a child
- Mason City man, 59, facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge
- Mason City man arrested for sexual abuse charge stemming from February of 2016
- UPDATE: Mason City police: Juvenile charged after threat toward school
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
Scroll for more content...