Police: Mason City man, 26, charged for having sexual relationship with 15-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 26-year-old Mason City man is facing a third-degree sexual abuse charge for allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Justin Haubrich is accused of having sexual conduct with the girl between April and September of this year, according to court documents.

Authorities say Haubrich was aware the victim was 15 years old at the time of their relationship.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.